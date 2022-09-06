Comparable to last year, seven people died in traffic crashes, boating crashes or drownings over the Labor Day weekend, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The highway patrol listed traffic and boating statistics from the holiday weekend in a news release on Tuesday. These statistics are primarily from investigations conducted by the agency, so they do not represent all statewide totals, said Capt. John J. Hotz, director of the highway patrol’s public information and education division. Hotz said other agencies still need to report their data before the statistics will be complete.

