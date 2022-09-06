Comparable to last year, seven people died in traffic crashes, boating crashes or drownings over the Labor Day weekend, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol listed traffic and boating statistics from the holiday weekend in a news release on Tuesday. These statistics are primarily from investigations conducted by the agency, so they do not represent all statewide totals, said Capt. John J. Hotz, director of the highway patrol’s public information and education division. Hotz said other agencies still need to report their data before the statistics will be complete.
According to the state highway patrol’s news release, five people died in traffic crashes, one person died in a boating crash and one person drowned. The Springfield Police Department investigated one of the traffic fatalities.
This data appears consistent with numbers from last year. The Missouri State Highway Patrol initially reported seven deaths from traffic crashes, one from a boating crash, and zero from drowning after the 2021 Labor Day weekend. Now that data from other agencies have been submitted since last September, Hotz said there were 11 total traffic crash fatalities, one boating crash fatality and no drownings.
“I wouldn’t make a huge comparison right now until we have all the numbers,” Hotz said.