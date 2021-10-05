Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen has sparked conversation across media organizations everywhere this week and caught the eye of Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist for the Washington Post, Eugene Robinson.
Robinson was welcomed to the Missouri School of Journalism on Tuesday as one of four recipients of the Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service hosting master classes for journalism students and guests.
He spoke to journalism students about his opinion piece, "Facebook promises of reform aren't reassuring. They're a sick joke," in which he addresses the concern that Facebook knowingly and consistently prioritizes its own profit over the safety of its users. One of the main concerns he brought up was Haugen's allegation that Facebook executives were aware that Instagram creates a toxic environment for younger users vulnerable to the flow of unrealistic body images on their feeds.
"Knowing that there are many young girls who are apparently being negatively impacted by Instagram, I don't know what to tell Facebook to do with that, but I want them to do something with it," Robinson said.
Many social media users, however, do not want to believe content they consume from these companies' platforms cause significant harm. Facebook has served as a means of connecting with friends and families for well over a decade, but over recent years it's received scrutiny for its role in the 2020 election, the spread of misinformation and, now, the use of harmful algorithms.
"If the algorithm is optimized for Facebook profit, it's not optimized for the society," Robinson said. "They don't want to grapple with that, so I find that frustrating because that's not really being a responsible citizen."
So, what are the proposed solutions? How is the government expected to intervene in the moderation of social media content without infringing First Amendment rights?
One proposed solution is amending or revoking Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which protects websites from being held liable if users post something illegal. By classifying social media platforms as publishers, Robinson said, there would be accountability for the harm Facebook allegedly causes its users.
Brett Johnson, an associate professor of journalism studies who attended high school with Haugen, also shares the concern with Haugen and Robinson that Facebook is not the community-friendly platform it paints itself to be. A less radical approach Johnson said is for consumers to become more conscious of the monetary purpose their data serves and to not be as naive to believe it is not being taken advantage of.
"We're all being harmed in terms of what it's doing to our civic life and our relationship with the truth," Johnson said.