MU is providing a new satellite voting location for the South Korean presidential election this Friday through Sunday.
Registered South Korean voters from 17 Midwestern states will be able to vote at the polling station at the MU Assessment Resource Center, 2800 Maguire Blvd.
This is the first time Columbia has hosted a South Korean voting site, according to officials from the nation's consulate general's office. Voting will run 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily during the three-day period.
Two officials from the Chicago office of the consulate general are overseeing the station. More than 47,000 South Korean voters live in the United States, including 250 in Missouri.
Voters' ballots will be mailed back to South Korea, where the election will take place March 9.
The polling station was relatively quiet Friday morning. Voters arriving at the station first had their temperatures taken, then cleaned their hands with hand sanitizer and verified their identities before entering the voting booth.
MU President Mun Choi and Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon were also present. Lennon was there as an international observer of the election.
Yoorim Pyun, one of the six volunteers at the station for the day, said she had seen 20 voters by late morning. “Today, the weather is obviously cold and since this is a weekday,” she said, “I expect more people will come during the weekend.”
She said this presidential election is the first one where 18-year-olds can vote. The National Assembly in South Korea passed a new election law in 2019, lowering the voting age from 19 to 18.
Borami Lee is from St. Louis and is in her fifth year living in the U.S. Lee said she originally thought she had to travel to Chicago to vote and was “so happy” to come to Columbia instead.
“It took only two hours,” Lee said, adding this allowed her to take “a day trip from St. Louis to here.”
One of the officials from the Chicago consulate, Namjin Kim, said overseas polling stations were chosen at the eve of each election. The number of overseas voters in the area was a factor in determining where to set up a polling station. Apart from Columbia, the consulate had also considered Minneapolis as a possible polling station.
He explained that many overseas Koreans live in St. Louis and Kansas City. This makes Columbia, which is between the two major cities, an ideal location.
Sang Kim, director of the MU Asian Affairs Center, estimated that international students and visiting scholars at the university made up over 100 of the 250 overseas voters in Missouri. He said MU was chosen as the polling station because of the university’s “strong connection to South Korea” through alumni and partnerships, as well as the “strong and active presence of Korean students and visiting scholars” and “continuous communication channels with the Korean consulate in Chicago.”
Kim pointed to the Korea Chapter of the Mizzou Alumni Association and its biannual Truman Conference as examples of the ties between MU and South Korea. There is also the Global Leadership Program, where government officials and mid-career professionals from South Korea can spend at least six months at MU for professional training.
He also mentioned representatives from the Korean student body at MU as being “very important.” The Korean Student Association was active in promoting overseas voter registration since last year.
“They communicated with the Chicago consulate and then reserved a location,” he said.