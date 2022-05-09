JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri General Assembly’s lifeline for a new congressional map sped through the House on Monday as the Republican leadership waived the normal rules to allow swift passage.
The bill, which cuts Boone County and Columbia in half, advanced on a vote of 101-47. With just four days remaining in the legislative session, the plan now moves to the Senate.
In Boone County, the northern areas would remain in the 4th District and the southern part would shift to the 3rd District. The split would go down Broadway through downtown Columbia, which would put Stephens College in two separate districts, but it would not split MU’s main campus as previous plans had.
“I urge the body to vote no, because it’s nothing but absurd,” Rep. David Smith, D-Columbia, said.
Smith, Rep. Martha Stevens, D-Columbia, and Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch, R-Hallsville, voted against the map. Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport and Rep. Sara Walsh, R-Ashland, voted yes.
An emergency clause, which would allow the bill to take effect upon the governor’s signature, passed 114-34. It required a two-thirds vote to pass. Members of the Boone County delegation voted the same as they did on the bill with one exception: Reisch opposed the map but voted yes on the emergency clause.
Rep. Jerome Barnes, D-Raytown, proposed an amendment that would have put the entirety of Boone in the 3rd District. However, the amendment failed.
Legislators must redraw congressional district lines every 10 years to reflect population shifts.
The House passed a map in January that was filibustered by conservatives in the Senate. A Senate-passed map was later rejected by the House, leading to a new version being filed by Rep. Dan Shaul, R-Imperial.
The latest bill, HB 2909, has been revised, passed in committee and given initial House approval in just a few weeks. Barnes said the pace hasn’t allowed for proper public comment. Some Republicans also expressed ire over the proposal, preferring the initial House map passed earlier this year.
Rep. Curtis Trent, R-Springfield, read the state constitution’s guidelines for the legislature’s job in drawing the maps, claiming the body has poorly followed those directions.
“The product is a series of backroom deals that occurred outside of regular order,” Trent said.
For other House Republicans, it’s a necessary compromise to avoid courts drawing the districts. While Shaul prefers the initial map, his job was to get a map to the governor’s desk, he said.
Rep. Peggy McGaugh, R-Carrollton, spoke about the problems the time crunch is causing election authorities, urging the House to pass the map as soon as possible. Even if the legislature passes a map by Friday’s deadline, elections officials will have little to no time to prepare updated ballots for absentee voting in primary elections.
“Let’s get this done. Let’s do it today,” McGaugh said. “Let’s put this behind us and move on to the other things our constituents want us to get done today and by six o’clock this Friday.”