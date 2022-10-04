Missouri lawmakers wrapped up their special session Tuesday when the state Senate overwhelmingly approved a $40 million package of incentives targeting rural economic projects.

The bill, passed 26-3, creates tax credits for fuel retailers to sell gas and diesel with higher blends of biofuels and to establish urban farms. It extends the life of incentives to support small meat processors and tax credits for banks to make loans for small farms.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you