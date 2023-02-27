A Missouri House committee on Monday debated a pair of bills seeking to fix issues with a donor privacy law that critics argue have undermined key activities of certain government agencies. 

The bills — sponsored by Republican state Reps. Sean Pouche of Kansas City and Ben Baker of Neosho — seek to address concerns raised by Gov. Mike Parson’s administration about the Personal Privacy Protection Act, which was approved last year with bipartisan support. 

