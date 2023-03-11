A class-action lawsuit filed in federal court this week seeks to do what law enforcement and legislators have been reluctant to do — shut down Torch Electronics, the vendor behind many of the video machines in convenience stores offering payoffs of hundreds or thousands of dollars.

The lawsuit in Missouri’s Western District, which accuses the company of federal racketeering and state consumer protection law violations, also names two convenience store companies — Mally Inc. and Warrenton Oil Co. — and three individuals as defendants.

