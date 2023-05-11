Luxury Leaf

Luxury Leaf dispensary owner Adrienne Williams talks with her employee Marcus Kerr about store products.

 Rebecca Rivas/Missouri Independent

Everyone working in Missouri’s cannabis industry would be required to submit to a fingerprint background check under legislation approved Thursday.

Under the constitutional amendment that voters passed in November to legalize recreational marijuana, only the owners of cannabis companies are required to submit their fingerprints to the Missouri Highway Patrol for a criminal background check. Employees currently undergo a background check but aren’t required to be fingerprinted. 