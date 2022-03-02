JEFFERSON CITY — When it comes to advance voting, Missouri trails the nation.
Missouri is one of six states in the nation with essentially no early voting options, and avenues for citizens to cast absentee ballots are also limited. To cast an absentee ballot, voters must state a reason such as being out of town, being sick or having a religious belief.
Missouri’s 2020 elections featured extended mail-in and absentee voting options, and those extensions gave Missourians more opportunities to vote before the elections were officially held. Individuals with concerns over contracting COVID-19 could use a mail-in or absentee ballot.
In Boone County, citizens took advantage of the expanded absentee opportunities in 2020.
“The popularity of the absentee voting option grew with every election in 2020,” Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said, “so by the time we got to November, 30% of the voter turnout was cast by absentee ballot.”
Those provisions have expired, and lawmakers say they are no longer needed.
On Wednesday, a provision to allow in-person absentee voting without a stated reason was left out of a key piece of elections legislation in the House. HB 2140, sponsored by Rep. Peggy McGaugh, R-Carrollton, was voted out of committee without the absentee provision initially included in the bill, though McGaugh personally hopes to see the measure added later in the process.
House Elections Committee Chairman Dan Shaul, R-Imperial, said the absentee provision was left off the bill in order to send the Senate a noncontroversial bill that could be passed quickly. It was left out of the House’s proposed elections package that includes photo identification, Secretary of State audit powers and a move to paper ballots.
The Missouri Association of County Clerks and Elections Authorities supports broader absentee options. Shane Schoeller, the association’s president, said at hearings on elections legislation that there are benefits to no-excuse absentee voting for election administration.
Lennon, the Boone County clerk, liked the in-person absentee process in 2020 because it allowed voters to work directly with clerks and elections judges, who have extensive knowledge on elections processes. It also eases the burdens of election day.
“A lot of it is people that were going to vote anyway, have the option to vote before election day,” Lennon said. “If we’re taking care of those folks before election day, it makes it easier to plan for the actual election date. It relieves some of that planning pressure.”
In the 2020 general election, around 28,500 voters cast absentee ballots in Boone County, an increase from close to 6,000 in 2016, according to data provided by the Boone County Clerk’s Office.
Of that absentee turnout, around half were cast in-person and half by mail. An overwhelming majority of absentees cast in 2020 were in advance of election day, Lennon said.
The benefits to advance voting options are convenience, said Peverill Squire, an MU political science professor.
These advanced opportunities could benefit specific demographics like working-class voters, Squire said. The more opportunities they have to vote, the greater the convenience to cast a ballot.
“Certainly convenience would allow people to choose when they would be able to participate rather than having to fit it within a 12-hour time period or a 13-hour time period that’s made available on election day,” Squire said.
Mississippi, Alabama, South Carolina, Connecticut and New Hampshire are the other states with essentially no early voting options.
While in-person absentee provisions would be an expansion of current law, critics say that move would not go far enough. They advocate for absentee voting by mail without a required reason.
Several House Democrats have filed pieces of legislation that would make it easier to vote.
Rep. Trish Gunby, D-Ballwin, sponsors HB 2046, which would create an early voting period starting on the sixth Tuesday before each election and ending on the Monday before an election. Authorities would have to establish one early voting location for every three precincts in their jurisdiction.
Costs associated with opening polling locations with voting equipment and hiring workers are one reason some Republicans don’t support in-person early voting. The measures aren’t fiscally responsible for the state and elections authorities, McGaugh said.
There are also costs associated with absentee voting by mail. An extended use of mailed absentee ballots could cost over $250,000, according to a financial analysis of the provision.
Gunby said she knows these measures likely won’t pass this year, but she hopes it will be part of a long-term effort to expand voting options.
“My hope is in time the pendulum will swing and make it easier for Missourians to vote,” Gunby said.