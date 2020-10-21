Missouri River Relief will host a volunteer series of community and equipment-based river clean-ups this weekend. The events will be held at Cooper’s Landing south of Columbia.
In order to meet local and state guidelines, Missouri River Relief has expanded their volunteer days from one to a total of three. Face coverings are required as well as social distancing on the boats. They have reduced boat capacity to be 50% or less to ensure social distancing. Missouri River Relief is expecting around 90 volunteers within three days, and registration is full.
Among the groups attending are the Missouri Master Naturalists, Rotary Club South, the Conservation Federation of Missouri and more. Volunteers will be led by Missouri River Relief’s experienced boat captains, Missouri Department of Conservation agents and biologists on motorboats as they sail to pre-scouted locations. As volunteers travel along the river banks, they are expected to pick up flood debris, improperly and illegally disposed of trash, waste tires and white goods for proper disposal.
Clean-ups will approximately start at 9 a.m. regardless of weather, and run till noon each day.