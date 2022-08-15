Missouri Senate Conservative caucus

Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, speaks during a news conference of the Senate conservative caucus March 10.

 Tessa Weinberg/Missouri Independent

After more than two years of warring with Republican leaders, the Missouri Senate’s conservative caucus will disband, the group announced Monday afternoon.

In a statement released to the media, five incumbent members of the caucus said it was no longer needed after the outcome of the Aug. 2 GOP primaries.

