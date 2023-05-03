JEFFERSON CITY — Opponents of a proposal to allow people to carry firearms in churches and on buses and trains say the legislation would make Missouri a less safe state.
In a Senate hearing Wednesday, Rep. Adam Schnelting, R-St. Charles, outlined legislation to allow concealed carry permit holders to bring firearms on publicly funded transportation systems and to places of worship.
Schnelting, who is considering a run for the state Senate next year, said the legislation helps protect Second Amendment rights and allows for self-defense.
“There are illegal firearms already on public transit,” Schnelting said.
But a diverse group of opponents, including the Missouri Catholic Conference, said the measure was an invitation to more violence.
And, public transit officials say, the legislation could jeopardize federal funding.
St. Louis’ transit system, for example, is governed by a federal compact barring firearms on public transit.
The bill earlier won House approval on a vote of 102-45, but faces an uncertain future in the Senate. A similar measure failed to garner a vote last year before the Legislature adjourned.
The proposal comes after two high-profile shootings on public transit in the St. Louis region last month.
No one was injured April 13 when a shot was fired on the eastbound MetroLink train in St. Clair County. The gun went off between the East Riverfront station, near the Casino Queen, and the Fifth and Missouri station in East St. Louis, where the train stopped and the man with the gun ran off.
In a separate incident in April, a man was charged with second-degree murder stemming from a fatal shooting incident on a MetroLink train.
Police allege that Terry Alexander, 69, shot Malachi Brown, 21, during an altercation on a MetroLink train around 10 a.m.
Police said they were sitting across the aisle from each other.
“During the argument, the defendant displayed a firearm and shot the victim multiple times,” St. Louis County Police said in a news release, referencing charging documents on file.
Supporters of the bill, including firearms enthusiasts from southwest Missouri, said people should be able to arm themselves in order to fight back against criminal activity.
Susan Meyers, a Springfield-area gun rights activist, said there should be no “gun free zones” in the state.
But, Mary Gross, a St. Louis County representative of Moms Demand Action, a gun safety group, said the bill was “dangerous and unnecessary.”
“We see no reason to infuse guns into more places like churches and buses,” Gross said.
The Senate Transportation, Infrastructure and Public Safety Committee sent the measure to the full Senate on a 4-1 vote. The House and Senate are set to adjourn May 12.
The legislation is House Bill 282.