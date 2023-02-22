All that is needed for Missouri state employees to receive their biggest pay raise in decades is a signature from Gov. Mike Parson.

The Missouri Senate voted 29-4 Wednesday to approve a $627 million supplemental spending bill that will add 8.7% to paychecks issued in March as well as boost the night differential for workers in 24-hour state facilities to $2 an hour from the current 30 cents.

