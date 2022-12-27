Three people died in traffic-related incidents between Dec. 23 and Dec. 26, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Tuesday. 

Samuel Mitchell, 63, of Joplin died in an accident on Sunday in Newton County when the vehicle he was in crashed on the right side of the road. According to the state highway patrol, five others were injured in the crash.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you