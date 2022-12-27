Three people died in traffic-related incidents between Dec. 23 and Dec. 26, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Tuesday.
Samuel Mitchell, 63, of Joplin died in an accident on Sunday in Newton County when the vehicle he was in crashed on the right side of the road. According to the state highway patrol, five others were injured in the crash.
Susan Graham, 73, of Arcola died in a collision Monday near Camden County. The driver of the other vehicle involved was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence.
Kristian Price of Florence died Saturday on Highway 50 in Morgan County when the vehicle Price was driving moved into the oncoming lane, struck another vehicle and returned to its original lane before overturning.
Over the holiday period, the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to 306 crashes and 84 injuries were recorded.