Missouri Task Force 1 has sent one member of its team to Puerto Rico to help with earthquake relief.
The person, a structures specialist whose name has not been released for security reasons, will be working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Incident Support Team for “an unknown length of time,” according to a release from the Boone County Fire Protection District. The person arrived in Puerto Rico on Tuesday evening.
According to the release, the team member “will be working with local agencies as requested and assisting with damage assessments in affected areas.”
The Jan. 7 earthquake in Puerto Rico was a magnitude 6.4, according the U.S. Geological Survey. There have since been aftershocks that have continued to affect people in Puerto Rico.
Supervising editor is Hannah Hoffmeister.