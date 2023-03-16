Missouri Treasurer Vivek Malek says the state had no investments in a pair of banks that failed in the last week, and that he has been assured by St. Louis Federal Reserve officials that “Missouri’s financial institutions are in a stable position.”

“I was encouraged to be assured that our banks are in a good position,” Malek said in a statement released Thursday, “but will continue to monitor the situation.”

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you