Gov. Mike Parson’s administration improperly tried to starve the labor union representing Missouri corrections officers by cutting it off from dues deducted from paychecks, the Western District Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday.

In an unanimous opinion, the court ordered the state to resume dues deductions for the Missouri Corrections Officers Association, affirming on every point a September 2021 order issued by Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you