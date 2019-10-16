Andy's Frozen Custard's newest location in Columbia, at 15 N. Stadium Blvd., has been up and running since Sept. 30. Thursday, it will celebrate with a grand opening, offering a sundae special.
For the special, people will be able to purchase $1, one-topping sundaes, Andy's Marketing Coordinator Carolyn Handtke said in an email. This offer will be available at the new location only, and it will run during the store's regular hours Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
This is the third Andy's location to open in Columbia. The custard brand has been serving the city since 2005, Handtke said, when its first local outlet, on Cooper Drive North, opened.
The new location faced a slight obstacle before opening, when the city denied its initial signage proposal in early September for violating a provision in city zoning code. After appealing to the Columbia Board of Adjustment, Andy's was granted the signage variance.
Handtke said Andy's has become a Columbia favorite, attributing its success to the freshness and quality of its custard and treats, its large menu selection, the nostalgic vibe of its atmosphere and its high level of community involvement.
"The newest location on North Stadium Boulevard plans to continue this tradition and place their customers and community first," Handtke said.
She added that Andy's has given thousands of dollars to local organizations and schools "and has no plans to stop their philanthropic hearts just yet."
Andy's is further involved in the Columbia community through officially sponsoring Mizzou Athletics. Handtke said it serves treats on campus during football, basketball and volleyball games.
On the national level, Andy's has over 80 stores. However, Handtke labeled it a "Missouri brand," as it originated in Osage Beach and is currently headquartered in Springfield.
Supervising editor is Pete Bland.