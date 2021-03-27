The Office Depot at 101 S. Providence Road is scheduled to close May 15.
The move is part of the company's push to "optimize its retail footprint," said Shera Bishop, communications specialist of Office Depot.
The closing sale, which started March 18, will continue until the last day.
The Providence Road space may not stay empty for long.
"We have several prospects for the property, and we're excited about the new opportunity, but sad to hear that Office Depot is leaving," said Gina Rende, a broker-salesperson for Maly Commercial Reality.
The Columbia closure echoes a national trend, with traditionally large in-person retailers like the J.C. Penney Company filing for Chapter 11 after a tough pandemic year.