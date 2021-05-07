The space on Ninth Street once occupied by Ingredient True Eatery has found a new owner: Bud's Bar Brunch Que, or Bud's BBQ.
Bud's BBQ is expected to open later this summer, though no opening date has been set. It will serve craft BBQ and an exciting menu of Mexi-Que.
"The fusion of flavors of Mexican and smoked meats make some exciting tacos!" owner Jason Paetzold said in an email.
Paetzold chose the location because of its proximity to campus and the energy downtown brings at night. In addition to craft BBQ cooked by a live fire, Bud's will offer a variety of carefully crafted classic drinks and plenty of local beers.