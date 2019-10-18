Brickwood Boutique opened its store at 913 E. Broadway on Oct. 9, reaching its goal to open just in time for Homecoming.
“I love the college town feel,” owner Christen Edmonds said.
Brickwood celebrated homecoming in more than one way, as Edmonds is a former MU student.
The boutique has known only college towns. It first opened in April 2016 in Cape Girardeau, which is where Edmonds is from and where she returned after school. She said she noticed there were not a lot of shopping options or boutiques for Southeast Missouri State University students, and she saw an opportunity to capitalize on that market by starting small in a growing downtown area.
Edmonds said based on her time spent in Columbia, she knew her next move would be looking to open a store here.
“An opportunity kind of fell in my lap for this particular location downtown,” Edmonds said. “I knew I for sure wanted to try my best to be on Broadway here in Columbia, but I took that pretty quickly, and I actually decided to do this within the past three months, so it was a really quick move for me.”
A signature part of Brickwood has been its heavy use of Instagram, which Edmonds said is a powerful tool that she sees as a “modern-day billboard.”
“We are constantly putting content out there just so that people are always familiar about what we have in store,” she said. “When we get new arrivals, it’s going on the story or posting on Instagram as soon as possible.”
Edmonds said she has already hired five women who are MU students, and she plans to take advantage of the store’s central college town location.
“They’re well-connected, and they know how to sell the product and do social media marketing,” she said. “I definitely wanted some girls who grew up with Instagram. It’s just very easy to them.”
Along with getting the word out about new arrivals, the Cape store uses Instagram to post live videos and try-ons, which Edmonds said she plans on applying here in Columbia as well.
“I’m constantly looking for new models in the area and girls who like to talk about clothing,” Edmonds said. “It’s kind of like a modern-day QVC.”.
This type of social media campaign utilizes cross-promoting, she said. Customers come in, try on clothes, talk about them and then post to their Instagram stories.
Edmonds said another big draw of Columbia is the opportunity for the store’s discount subscription option to grow in a new market. The promotion is called Club Brickwood, and by joining, customers pay $7.99 each month for 25% off clothing, 40% off jewelry and exclusive membership-only deals.
Brickwood’s ties to Columbia run deeper still. Edmonds started a business while at MU that allowed her to open the boutique in the first place, she said.
It was a headband brand called Bandiez Couture, and it started simply as a way to fund a mission trip to Africa by selling headbands in her sorority house.
“I was making these headbands with my mom and my grandmother, just because we always wore headbands to class and to throw them up in our hair,” Edmonds said. “So we came up with a little stretchy, spandex headband in a ton of different patterns.”
However, it quickly turned into something bigger, as local boutiques reached out to Edmonds about selling the headbands in their stores. Edmonds started wholesaling to boutiques in Missouri and selling the products online. She still sells them at Brickwood’s Cape location, and she said she plans to bring them to Columbia soon.
Edmonds described her store as having an urban atmosphere. Its clothes are a flowy, bohemian style, targeting a large variety of ages, inspired by brands like Free People and Madewell.
Edmonds said she plans to have a grand opening for the new location sometime in mid-November.
Pappo’s set to open next Friday
Pappo’s Pizzeria & Pub is projected to open next Friday at 10 W. Nifong Blvd.
The pizzeria, with locations in Springfield and Osage Beach (a St. Louis pizzeria/brewery closed in 2017), offers handcrafted pizzas and 32 rotating craft beers on tap.
Owner Chris Galloway, aka “Pappo,” said its goal of fresh, quality ingredients is what makes his small pizza chain unique.
“I founded Pappo’s with the idea of pizza made from scratch and cooked the old-fashioned way, on a hearth oven,” Galloway said.
Pappo’s tries to make as much as it can in-house, from the salad dressings and wing sauce to pizza dough and sausage.
“We shred 15 different types of cheese every day so we can avoid getting cheese in a bag with additives,” Galloway said.
Galloway, whose nickname was given to him by his granddaughter, credits his Italian background to his values for food.
“My mother comes from a family that made all of their food with fresh ingredients,” Galloway said, “so it always inspired me that if I had a business, I’d make the food as fresh and as real as possible.”
