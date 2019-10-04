Like many of us, Ajay Vinzé, dean of MU’s Trulaske College of Business, drinks coffee every day. On Tuesday morning, however, his coffee was not just any old cup of joe. It was a chai latte and the first official cup of coffee served by the new Kaldi’s Coffee location in Cornell Hall.
The latte was brewed by Kaldi’s co-owners Tricia Zimmer Ferguson and Josh Ferguson as part of the shop’s grand-opening celebration. Tricia Zimmer Ferguson is an alumna of the business school, and Josh Ferguson graduated from the College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources.
The shop is Kaldi’s-owned and separate from MU Campus Dining Services. It was a joint idea between the business school and Kaldi’s to “enhance the student experience” through experiential learning opportunities.
“This is the first real attempt at making sure students can experience business firsthand,” Vinzé said.
Students can earn class and internship credit through their work with Kaldi’s. This may mean taking an auditing class and having real-life auditing practice. Gay Albright, associate dean of the business school, said next semester there will be an opportunity for students to incorporate the shop into a global supply chain project, during which they’ll “take the coffee bean from farm to coffee cup.”
The shop has already given experience to MBA students Taylor Banholzer and Mackoy Staloch, who are working with the Kaldi’s owners for their consulting class. They worked behind the scenes on the pre-launch and launch of the shop, and now they are working on breaking down how the launch went and sending out a survey on first impressions, Banholzer said.
Their work with Kaldi’s will help them learn about broader topics in the business world as well.
“My big focus was knowing that this is kind of their first real dive into a market entry at a university, so what I want to do is kind of focus in on that market entry side of things and get experience from that,” Staloch said. “You can apply that to really any industry in the world, and just knowing how to take one business model and put it into a different region, I think there’s a lot of knowledge and a lot of learning opportunity there.”
Business classes at MU have used Kaldi’s as a learning model before. The school has taken students to St. Louis to tour the company’s headquarters and operations, and Zimmer Ferguson said Kaldi’s has been partnered with the business school for a long time now.
“I feel like the partnership is really just taking off now in terms of what I think it can be, and so we’re very excited about the potential of what that looks like,” Zimmer Ferguson said.
Aside from offering students a convenient coffee stop before class, she hopes the shop will empower them for future business ventures.
“It’s taking it a little step further than just serving great coffee, but also providing an opportunity to really empower students to see how a business is run and operated,” Zimmer Ferguson said, “and to empower them how to do that is really exciting for us.”
Woof’s Play & Stay, Planet Fitness to open in Nifong Shopping Center
Nifong Shopping Center will be home to at least two new businesses by early 2020. Woof’s Play & Stay and Planet Fitness will open in the space previously occupied by a Gerbes grocery store.
“For the past nine months, we’ve been working on splitting that building into what’s going to soon be four different businesses,” said Jay Lindner, president of Lindner Properties. “(Woof’s Play & Stay and Planet Fitness) will be the first two that will occupy those spaces, and we’re working on the remainder of the businesses currently.”
Woof’s Play & Stay is a dog day care that offers grooming, training and daytime and overnight stays. This will be the seventh location for the Kansas-based business, and it will open at the end of 2019 or early 2020.
“I’m excited about it because it’s something unique,” Lindner said. “I think there are a lot of residents in Columbia that are going to enjoy taking advantage of it. We’re excited to see what they create here.”
Lindner said Planet Fitness’ second Columbia location will bring more of a variety to gym lovers on the south side of town. Planet Fitness is set to open in November.
“It’ll help alleviate some stress they might be experiencing at their other location by allowing some of those members to shift over to the new location,” Lindner said. “We think they’ll get increased exposure in the market and continue to build their brand, which, nationally, has turned into a really phenomenal gym story.”
The building in Nifong Shopping Center is located at 205 E. Nifong Blvd.
— Kayley Allen
Supervising editor is Pete Bland.