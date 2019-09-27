Swank Boutique will be at the Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival for the first time as a business this weekend.
“Personally, everybody who works at Swank has actually been to Roots N Blues before, so we’re excited to be on the other end this time around,” manager Haley Quinlan said.
Swank, founded in 2005, currently has a pop-up shop in the back end of Blanc Studio on Alley A, where it plans to stay until it finds the “perfect spot” to reopen, Quinlan said. The pop-up shop has been open since mid-July, after the boutique closed its location at 913 E. Broadway. The pop-up shop is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
For Roots N Blues, Swank will be transferring the pop-up shop to a tent that will be open the duration of the festival.
“We’ll be selling clothes, accessories and then a bunch of festival pieces as well that we’re bringing exclusively for Roots N Blues,” Quinlan said.
Items exclusively for the event include sunglasses, a new blanket line, different types of bandanas and fall arrivals that haven’t yet debuted in the pop-up shop. Swank is also partnering with local clothing store Dungarees to bring Yeti drinkware to its selection of items at the festival, Swank owner Erin Wagoner said.
These items will all be available starting Friday.
Second Freddy’s coming to Columbia
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will open in early November at 3922 S. Providence Road, “just in time for the last two home football games,” Freddy’s area franchise owner Eric Cole said in an email.
Cole said Freddy’s differentiates itself from other restaurants with its “freshly churned frozen custard treats, cooked-to-order lean 100% ground beef steakburgers and Vienna Beef hot dogs.”
The new address is a former location of Zaxby’s. Freddy’s isn’t new to Columbia — it currently has a location at 100 Brickton Road.
“We take pride in being a part of the community and being a good neighbor to the residents and businesses in the area,” Cole said.
The new restaurant will be open 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
