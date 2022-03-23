Caffeine high: Coffee shops cope with pricey beans, scarce supplies

Missouri coffee shops’ daily grind has gotten a little harder lately as supply chain issues bog down business and raise prices.
Over the last year, coffee prices have skyrocketed. Coffee futures hit a 10-year high in early February and only began to dip slightly in early March. Experts and shop owners alike say this increase is driven by supply chain slowdowns, COVID-19 impacts and increased demand.
Across Missouri, issues look a little different at each shop you visit, but owners statewide agree: No one is immune. From larger companies to mom-and-pop shops, everyone is struggling.
“Everything for everyone has gone up,” said Lainee Landolt, owner of Espresso Laine in Hermann. “It’s not singling out the small businesses, and it’s not singling out the larger businesses. It hits everyone.”
Increased prices, delays
One of the biggest issues for shops has simply been getting products into the store. Bogged down by logistics issues and shipping delays, some items are taking weeks, if not months longer to acquire.
Tony Anderson owns Three Story Coffee, a roastery and coffee shop business with locations in Jefferson City and Columbia. Three Story is known for its specialty coffee and close relationships with its growers across the globe.
But Anderson said he’s having trouble getting green coffee — raw, unroasted beans — at the price and speed he’s used to.
In extreme cases, coffee that should’ve arrived by early December still hadn’t arrived in mid-March, and Anderson said by February he “(didn’t) even want to call because I (had) no expectation it’s got in.”
Add in a long wait time at ports and a national truck driver shortage and the lead times just keep on growing. And so do the prices.
“A container out of Burundi in previous years was usually $800 to $1,000 to ship,” Anderson said of coffee he orders from the landlocked African country. “They couldn’t get any bids under $10,000 this year, and you had to pay the $10,000 upfront to get yourself on the list.”
Landolt said she’s also experienced similar, albeit slightly less drastic, price increases. Smoothie mixes that used to be around $80 hovered closer to $120 a case in mid-February. And while she said Espresso Laine has also experienced rising coffee prices and shipping delays, Landolt says a major trouble has simply been trouble stocking the essentials like cups, napkins and straws.
At one point, Landolt went from having very few to 30,000 straws after all the backorders came in from when she was scrambling to find them. For a while, Espresso Laine could only serve one size cold drink because it was the only size it could stock.
It wasn’t until Landolt expanded her buying horizon that she was able to bring back a wider offering. Now, the small, medium and large cups each come from a different supplier.
“It was a really big deal for the (high school) kids,” she said. After one student brought her large cup to school and word spread that the larger size was back, “I had like 10 of them in line going ‘I need a large.'”
Raising consumer prices
Because of these increased costs, some stores have had no choice but to raise prices for customers. Landolt instituted a 25-cent raise across the board, and Anderson said Three Story has increased prices on its bag of coffee and wholesales. He said an increase is also likely for the drinks in the coffee shops, but he’s trying to hold off on that as long as he can.
Large corporations are in a similar boat, weighing where and how to adjust prices to keep up with rising shipping and delivery costs.
In a February earnings call, Starbucks Chief Financial Officer Rachel Ruggeri said the company was implementing a plan, “including selectively accelerating price increases,” meant to balance consumer needs with increasing prices.
Finding alternatives, stocking up
In that same earnings call, Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson told investors that the highly transmissible omicron variant amplified staffing shortages across the company’s supply chain, resulting in “higher-than-planned distribution and transportation costs.”
To try to address these supply chain issues, Johnson said the company had to “greatly increase the use of much more expensive spot markets and alternative delivery solutions” in order to meet demand.
Many small shop owners have been put in the same position, having to find new — and at times more costly — ways to serve their customers in the face of delivery slowdowns and shortages. Some solutions Missouri shop owners have tried include stocking up, finding alternatives and sourcing from more suppliers.
Stein Hunter, owner of the Crooked Tree Coffee House in St. Charles, said his shop has been stockpiling non-perishables and keeping an eye on markets to make sure customers aren’t negatively affected.
“You (should) always have a ‘Plan B’ for food products … and just keep an eye on it,” Hunter said. “The key is to keep yourself in stock and keep looking ahead.”
Anderson echoed these comments and said Three Story has been looking for alternative products where it can, as well as ordering more products and ordering sooner than he normally would to keep things in stock.
“It’s like ‘If we used to order two of that, let’s order four,’ or ‘If we used to wait until we were down to five before reordering, let’s get to 10 and reorder,” Anderson said. “And the downside is that it takes more money to do that.”