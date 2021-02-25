Central Bank of Boone County promoted Mary Ropp to vice president, relationship manager. The announcement came in a news release Thursday.
Ropp has worked in finances for more than 17 years. Her experience includes business development at Flat Branch Home Loans, Bank of Missouri and JP Morgan Chase.
Additionally, six employees were named new bank officers during the February board of directors meeting.
Central Bank of Boone County, valued at about $2.7 billion, is a community bank with 15 locations in Columbia, Centralia, Ashland, Sturgeon and Hallsville. It has been recognized by Forbes for 13 years in a row as one of America's top 20 banks as part of Central Bancompany.