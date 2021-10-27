A new chicken restaurant, Chicken Salad Chick, will be coming to Columbia. The new restaurant will be located at 300 Brickton Road.
The restaurant will replace the Verizon storefront that was previously at that location.
Chicken Salad Chick offers a taste of Southern-style chicken across 17 states, according to its website. The family-founded restaurant offers a variety of chicken salads, sandwiches, soups and side dishes.
Known for its chicken salads, Chicken Salad Chick offers 12 different flavors of salad ranging from classic chicken salad to spicy or nutty variations.