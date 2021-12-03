Code Ninjas, a global kid-friendly coding franchise, opened on Nifong last month.
It provides courses that allow children to use problem solving skills as they build video games and collaborate with other children their age, according to a news release.
The new Columbia location, located at 10 W. Nifong Blvd., is owned and operated by local entrepreneur couple Bill Rowe and Shelley Bush Rowe. Bill Rowe spent the past 23 years in telecommunications, and Shelley Bush Rowe worked for MU.
It wasn't until their then-7-year-old daughter asked them for help on modifying Minecraft that they were introduced to the world of coding. In their search for resources, they found Code Ninjas, according to the release.
“We saw how Code Ninjas makes learning fun while teaching an essential skill,” Bill Rowe said in the release. “Code Ninjas turns STEM education into something kids thoroughly enjoy ... and are excited about, while learning something so valuable in the process.”
In the new Code Ninjas center, children ages 5-14 can learn how to code in a fun, safe and social environment, according to the release.
“We’re able to offer kids the opportunity to explore their interests in technology, and develop not just coding skills but social skills as well,” Bill Rowe said.
The center, which they also call the Dojo, offers a game-based curriculum made up of nine belts, similar to martial arts. Courses are self-based but not self-taught.
By the time a child finishes the program, they will be able to publish their own app that is available to the public in the app store, according to the release.
Code Ninjas offers a flexible weeknight drop-in program, camps and Parents Night Out events on weekends.