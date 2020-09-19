CJ's in Tiger Country will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on NFL Sundays starting this upcoming Sunday.
Customers can order food for carryout, delivery through Grubhub or dine in at 50% capacity, according to a Facebook post announcing the extended hours.
The menu options will be the same as they are throughout the week, owner Ty Moore said. Offerings include wings, fries and chili, salads, sandwiches and beer.
Many factors went into the decision to open on Sundays, which have traditionally been days off for restaurant staff, Moore said.
He said he does not expect Fridays and Saturdays to be as busy as they have been in the past during football season, especially on weekends with home MU football games.
"With the way that people have kind of been conditioned over the past six, seven months to order carryout or order through online services, we thought that there really might be a market for that on Sundays and a chance for some people to get some more hours, make some more money and then also provide another day for our customers at the same time," Moore said.
Customers can also dine in at CJ's, which is located at 704 E. Broadway Blvd. downtown. The restaurant will be filled at 50% capacity or less, Moore said.
He wants to provide a safe space with "plenty of distance in between everybody" for people who are comfortable dining in to "watch the game, have some food and hopefully have a good time," he said.
The current plan is to extend the restaurant's Sunday hours throug the rest of the football season, Moore said.