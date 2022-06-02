The Columbia Chamber of Commerce is looking to hear from regional businesses to better understand employer workforce needs.
The chamber sent an electronic survey Wednesday to more than 1,000 chamber members. They also reached out to another 10,000 to 17,000 businesses in Columbia and Boone County.
Mark Bauer, the chamber’s vice president of workforce development, says there are twice as many job openings listed on hiring platforms as job seekers in Boone County.
“This data is going to give us a very clear direction of what are business owners thinking and feeling,” said chamber member Erica Pefferman. ”What do they need? Are there any industries that are more in need than others? And then how can we directly help them, and what does that look like over the next one to three years?”
Matt McCormick, president of the chamber , said the organization commissioned the survey to gather more granular data on Columbia-area labor. He said one goal of the survey is to determine which job areas the business community is struggling with.
“Prior to COVID, there was a lot (of demand) around construction, manufacturing, health care,” said McCormick. “Those three are still there without a doubt and kind of on steroids. But then we also started hearing some other areas that people were having struggles with, in IT, graphic design and county warehouse work, among other areas.”
Pefferman expects trade and technical industries to be focal points for workforce development in Columbia and Boone County.
“We’ve got four-year degrees handled with Mizzou and a lot of the other colleges here,” she said. “But how we increase the importance of trades, skills, things of that nature, is just really going to be critical. I think everyone feels that.”
The Workforce Development Division had their first meeting in early 2021 after delays because of COVID-19. The team hired Bauer to work with the division and help plan the survey.
The survey is being led by the chamber’s Workforce Development Division with research support from MU Extension.
The results will be validated through focus groups, and a report will be generated by the Workforce Development Division. The report will help the chamber evaluate business plans related to the area workforce and develop a strategic plan.
McCormick said the results will also inform the types of educational partnerships and programs the chamber is building. He pointed to the Show Me Careers program with Columbia Public Schools launching next week as an example of partnerships forming to meet workforce needs.
“The results of this (effort) is not data that wants to be sat on a desk,” Bauer said. “It will be utilized. And if it’s available to others who enhance opportunity for workforce purposes, the chamber wants to make sure that they’re at the table.”
The chamber hopes to have a completed report by the end of the summer.