Columbia is in consideration to be home to a new $200 million Italian meats processing plant run by Swift Prepared Foods.
Swift Prepared Foods recently rebranded in January from the packaged meat company’s original name, Plumrose USA, moving its production focus from raw bacon and lunchmeat to more “protein-based prepared foods,” according to Swift Prepared Foods’ proposal for the plant. The company produces dry, cured sausages such as salami and pepperoni, as well as other traditional Italian meats such as prosciutto and pancetta.
Current plans are considering 5008 Paris Road for the location of the meat processing plant. The 80-acre stretch of land is located near Schneider Electric and 3M.
The company applied for the issuance of Boone County’s Chapter 100 Revenue Bonds and made its pitch to the Chapter 100 Review Panel on Tuesday via Zoom. In 15 years, only six companies have applied and been approved for Chapter 100, including Kraft Heinz Co. and American Outdoor Brands Corp.
A second meeting will soon take place to continue discussion of the project and to vote on forwarding the project plans to the Boone County Commission for final approval.
If approved, the development is expected to be completed in phases. Phase one would be the completion of the initial 275,000-square-foot facility in 2022 at an estimated $150 million, according to Swift Prepared Foods’ proposal. Phase two would include a 50,000 square-foot addition estimated at $35 million.
Swift Prepared Foods would create more than 250 new jobs with “at least 66 jobs that pay at or above the county average wage,” according to a letter from the Boone County Commission.
Headquartered in Chicago, the company has distribution centers and plant locations in Iowa, Indiana, Vermont, Mississippi and one plant currently being developed in Moberly. The $70 million investment is expected to be completed this year.
Swift Prepared Foods committed $50 million in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic to support local communities, “with a focus on strengthening community infrastructure, aiding in COVID-19 relief and alleviating food insecurities,” according to the company’s application for the Chapter 100 Bonds. The company recently provided Moberly’s Parks and Recreation Department with $300,000 as part of that commitment.