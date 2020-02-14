Columbia now has a representative on the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis’s Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council.
Joe Henderson, president of the Central Bank of Boone County, was selected to a three-year term on the Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council, according to a Jan. 27 news release. The council notifies St. Louis Fed president James Bullard of the economic conditions of the council members' respective areas.
Henderson said that his 45 years in the banking industry, work with Regional Economic Development Inc. and position on the Columbia Chamber of Commerce Board has prepared him for his new role on the council. He also said his dealings with the Federal Reserve’s regulatory side over the last 20 years gives him experience to contribute to the council.
The Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council meets twice a year. Henderson’s first meeting as a member is Feb. 24 and 25. He said he will have good things to report for Columbia.
“Columbia has got a very strong economy. We’ve got great employers here. Overall, we’re in a pretty good place right now,” Henderson said.
As of December, Columbia’s unemployment rate, not seasonally adjusted, was 2.4%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That is a full point lower than the unadjusted national unemployment rate for December, which the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics lists as 3.4%.
Henderson is one of three Missouri representatives on the council, and his position requires him to talk with bankers from his part of the state to learn their perspectives on their local economies and relay that information to the St. Louis Fed.
“I might call a banker in Springfield, Missouri, and I’ll say ‘Hey, what’s going on in your area?’ and the Federal Reserve wants that type of input so it has a better understanding of what the economic outlook is,” Henderson said.
Henderson said he is excited to speak up for the people of mid-Missouri.
“I am jazzed about this. I’m really proud to represent Columbia and the Central Bancompany. It’s a really great thing,” he said.