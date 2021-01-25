Columbia, MO (65201)

Today

Cloudy skies with a few snow showers after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few snow showers after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.