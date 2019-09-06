Firehouse Subs opened its doors at a new Columbia location Thursday. Located at 3507 Norfleet Drive, Suite 101, it’s the second Firehouse location for Columbia, giving the city another sandwich option on the south side.
The shop in the specialty subs chain — located near The Shoppes at Red Oak off Grindstone Parkway, south of Grindstone Plaza — is under the ownership of Brian Collins alongside his brother and sister-in-law, Jonathon and Jaime Collins.
The family owns five other Firehouse Subs, including the Broadway location in Columbia, three locations in the St. Louis area and one in Gape Girardeau.
Jonathon also owns Collins Custom Contracting, the construction company that built the new location.
“We’ve just made a routine of doing it this way,” Brian said. “This is our sixth location, so it’s kind of like a family business for us.”
The Collins family shares a connection with Firehouse Subs’ mission to giving back through Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, an organization that provides funding, equipment and other opportunities to local first responders. Their grandfather was a St. Louis County detective who died in the line of duty, Brian said.
Aside from the new shop’s family-owned dynamic meshing with the company’s ideals, Firehouse strives for individuality with its hand-painted murals by chief mural artist Joe Puskas.
“Every mural is very specific to the city that it’s in,” Brian said.
The mural in the new location features a Columbia Fire Department firefighter feeding a tiger Firehouse sandwiches in front of the MU Columns, as well as a depiction of Brian’s cat, Jersey.
“She’s made her way into four of our murals,” Brian said.
The new Firehouse Subs location is open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. It offers third-party delivery and in-house catering services.
