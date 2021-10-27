Hungry Crab Juicy Seafood will be opening in Columbia this winter, the first outlet to open in Missouri.
The new seafood restaurant will be located at 1000 I-70 Drive SW and replace the Agave Mexican restaurant storefront. Customers can dine in or order online.
Hungry Crab serves a variety of crab, including king, blue, snow and Dungeness. The restaurant also offers other seafood choices, such as shrimp, crawfish, clams, oysters and lobster.
Customers also can order seafood boils, fried lunch baskets and make-your-own combos. Other menu items include soup and salads, dessert, fries, coleslaw and additional sides.
Hungry Crab is based in Winter Haven, Florida, a state where there are three more Florida locations. Along with the Columbia storefront, the seafood restaurant has new locations opening in Brunswick, Georgia, and Island Park, New York.