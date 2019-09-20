Saturday is the last day Conari Escape Rooms, located at 908 E. Walnut St., will be open.
Conari has been open for three years in Columbia, owner James Caspari said. He said the main reason for closing is the lease for the space is up and he is not renewing it.
“We have another location in Jefferson City that we’re going to focus on,” Caspari said. The Conari in Jefferson City is located at 514 E. High St., Suite 11.
In Columbia, games are currently half off: The usual $20 per person is reduced to $10 per person. Conari will be open 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.
— Kaitlyn Hoevelmann
Good Food Co. to use Boss Taco’s kitchen for custom orders, catering Good Food Co. has found a temporary kitchen, according to owner Jill Rostine.
Until a permanent kitchen is found, Rostine said she has reached an agreement with local restaurant Boss Taco to use its kitchen during off hours. Boss Taco owner Lindsey Spratt confirmed the deal.
Rostine and Good Food Co. will be using Boss Taco’s kitchen to continue making custom orders as well as to cater for Fretboard Coffee and the bookstore at the new State Historical Society of Missouri Center for Missouri Studies, 605 Elm St.
Aubrey Rowden, a representative for the State Historical Society of Missouri, said Good Food Co. is delivering pastries three days a week. The bookstore is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
— Brennan John
Another Dollar General opens in Columbia area The Columbia area’s newest Dollar General celebrated its grand opening Sept. 7.
“Dollar General is committed to delivering a pleasant shopping experience that includes a convenient location, a wide assortment of merchandise and great prices on quality products,” Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development, said in an email. “We hope our area customers will enjoy shopping at Dollar General’s new location.”
The new store is located about a half-mile northwest of Interstate 70 Exit 121 at 2033 N. Ivy Lane. It’s open every day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
— Kayley Allen