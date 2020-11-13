Crumbl Cookies opened for the first time Thursday at 21 Conley Road, Suite R.
With more than 100 locations across the U.S., the cookie chain’s Columbia location is among three in Missouri. It also has a location in Des Peres and another in Cottleville, which also opened Thursday.
Ambassadors of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, and on Friday, there will be a free chocolate chip cookie giveaway to anybody who visits the shop, owner and operator Chad Davis said.
Davis initially planned to open the location in May, but the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the process.
The store will have a rotating menu that changes weekly, which is “what’s unique about us and what sets us apart,” Davis said. The store’s chocolate chip and sugar cookies are its staple cookies and will always be available, he said.
Each Sunday, Crumbl Cookies announces the new lineup for the week at all of its locations via social media, which includes four different cookies. There are over 100 different varieties in total that the Columbia location will have, Davis said.
Another thing that makes Crumbl’s cookies unique is that they are baked fresh every day in the store rather than from preprocessed dough.
“You come into our store, and we have an open kitchen, so as a customer you’ll be able to see the bakers mixing the dough, adding the eggs, the sugar, the chocolate chips,” he said. “You’ll see them balling it, putting in on a cookie pan. You’ll see them putting it in the oven, taking it out of the oven, putting it in a warmer.”
The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. The cookies are also available for delivery through DoorDash.
Davis recited Crumbl’s mission statement as, “Bringing family and friends together over a box of the best cookies in the world.”