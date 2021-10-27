Crunch Fitness is Columbia’s newest recreational fitness center, opening at the former Office Depot on South Providence Road.
Fitness plans start at $9.99.
“We’ve got everything under one roof, catering to all budgets, all demographics, all age groups, and all fitness levels,” Crunch Director of Marketing Hiba Abduljawad said.
Located at 101 S. Providence Road, the gym is part of a franchise group that prioritizes college towns and hiring local.
Crunch Fitness provides a wide variety of workout options, from group fitness classes to hydro-massages and in-house tanning.
“Let’s say a person is a professional bodybuilder — we’ve got all the equipment to help them for their competition, " Abduljawad said.
Opening in January, Crunch Fitness is offering the first 500 people a $1 enrollment fee and their first 30 days free. Membership sales begin this winter.