The developers of Discovery Park announced the planned opening of The Kitchen Grill & Games on Monday, a restaurant and bar complete with several recreational areas.
The main dish? Pickleball.
The Kitchen plans to have six indoor pickleball courts, four outdoor pickleball courts, three bars, cabanas and a large yard for cornhole, shuffleboard and other lawn games, according to a news release. During the winter, the lawn will be converted into an outdoor ice skating rink.
It’s set to open spring 2022 near Highway 63 and the Discovery Park exit.
The Kitchen will draw inspiration from other entertainment venues such as Top Golf.
For those who are new to pickleball and want a chance to learn, The Kitchen will have a pickleball pro on staff available for lessons. A pickleball pro-shop will be located in the complex as well.
Pickleball and cornhole leagues will also compete at the complex.
“More and more people don’t want to simply plop down for several hours at a bar or restaurant,” said Jack Cardetti, spokesperson for The Kitchen. “They want a place where they can be active and enjoy the outdoors.”
The Kitchen gets its name from a pickleball term used to describe the no-volley zone, a zone on a pickleball court that extends 7 feet on each side of the net.
Pickleball has become quite the hit here in Columbia. The Show-Me Pickleball Club is a pickleball club based in Columbia that has gained over 200 members.
Skip Deming started the club in 2011 and has watched not only the club, but the sport grow rapidly. Calling it the “fastest growing sport in America,” Deming said the reasons the sport has exploded in popularity are that it’s easy to learn and all ages can participate.
“I got involved and stay involved because it’s a sport that is good for the community and worth sharing; it’s for all ages and it’s great for family fun.”
Deming said, “You can play it anyway you want to play it now, with competitive tournament players or you can just go out and have a good time and socialize.”