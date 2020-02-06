Local and statewide business leaders are expected to attend the annual 2020 Economic Outlook Conference hosted by the Columbia Chamber of Commerce.
The conference will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. with a reception following Feb. 13 at Columbia College's New Hall and will discuss a variety of topics including workforce development, affordable housing and commercial development, according to a news release by the Columbia Chamber of Commerce.
The goal of the conference is to improve the overall business climate of mid-Missouri and will include panel speakers that range from educators to city officials and contractors, according to the release.
The conference is $50 for member registration and $60 for nonmember registration, which can be done from the Chamber of Commerce website.