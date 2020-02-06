Local and statewide business leaders are expected to attend the annual 2020 Economic Outlook Conference hosted by the Columbia Chamber of Commerce.

The conference will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. with a reception following Feb. 13 at Columbia College's New Hall and will discuss a variety of topics including workforce development, affordable housing and commercial development, according to a news release by the Columbia Chamber of Commerce.

The goal of the conference is to improve the overall business climate of mid-Missouri and will include panel speakers that range from educators to city officials and contractors, according to the release.

The conference is $50 for member registration and $60 for nonmember registration, which can be done from the Chamber of Commerce website.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Education reporter, spring 2020. Studying photojournalism. Reach me at mepkw4@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5720.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.