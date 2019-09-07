Good Food Company participated in what may be its final First Friday art crawl as the bakery prepared to shut down its storefront operations for the fall.
From 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, the bakery served pastries, ham and bean soup and Cuban sandwiches to participants in the First Friday art crawl. Patrons could also enjoy live music and refreshments courtesy of Fretboard Coffee as they perused the various art studios and businesses of Columbia’s North Village Arts District.
Good Food Co. first announced that they would be shutting down and moving locations in a Facebook post on Aug. 26. Owner and operator Jill Rostine said in the post that she would be “taking more moments for motherhood” while the storefront was closed. Her children are 7 years and 8 months old.
“Before I opened the brick and mortar, I was a farmer’s market vendor,” Rostine said. “And then that grew into this. So I’m kind of pulling back at this point so that I can be with my kids.”
Rostine said that after Friday, the storefront for Good Food Co. would be closed and the bakery would operate on a production basis — catering and making custom orders.
“I’m looking for a permanent location,” Rostine said. “I’ve been seeking a long range plan and a short range plan, and the short range plan is a borrowed, shared kitchen space. The long range plan is a different storefront, but outside of this area.”
Leaving the North Village Arts District would end Good Food Co.’s involvement in the monthly First Friday event. Rostine said she was looking into Business Loop 70 as a possible location for her new storefront, but did not have finalized plans.
“I think that’s kind of the next, growing spot,” Rostine said. “And rents are relatively reasonable. Downtown is crazy, and parking is a huge issue.”
Rostine welcomed the opportunity to expand her business and meet new customers. The location on Business Loop 70 would lack the foot traffic of downtown and the easy access to the University, according to Rostine.
“The storefront aspect of this business is the least lucrative part,” Rostine said. “The way to make money in restaurants is catering, and the way to have stability is to do prepaid orders. I’ve been taking a gamble, having a storefront here, and I’ve built this and did it for the last few years. It’s a constant output of money, to put all that stuff in a case. And if people come, they come, but if they don’t, then I throw stuff away. Butter is too expensive to throw away.”
Rostine said that in her search for a new storefront and a temporary kitchen, several of her plans had fallen through. Most recently, scheduling conflicts prevented a deal with Harold’s Doughnuts for kitchen time.
“I know the owner of Harold’s Doughnuts, and he’s been helpful to me when I was starting this place, and he’s awesome and great.” Rostine said. “He and I sat down and talked about it. . . but it’s an imposition for me to be there at the times his bakers are working. The hours that were offered to me were very limiting.”
Despite not having a solid plan for the storefront, Rostine made it clear that she would still be baking custom orders over the fall and winter, as well as selling her goods at the farmer’s market. Custom orders can be submitted to jillbakes@goodfoodcomo.com.