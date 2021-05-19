The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri announced its plan Wednesday to relocate to the Moser’s Foods building on Business Loop 70.
The new Central Pantry location will provide a generous amount of additional storage for produce, fresh and frozen items and other goods that are often donated and in high demand, Seth Wolfmeyer, marketing and communications coordinator for the food bank, said.
A bigger facility with more cold storage and freezer space will allow Central Pantry to keep healthier foods in stock and accept more donations. The new space also will be used for overflow storage from the food bank.
“In every sense it’s a really big improvement,” Wolfmeyer said.
Moser’s Foods will continue operating at the Business Loop location for the next nine months then will relocate to the Westbury Village development on Scott Boulevard.
"We are relocating the Moser's store to create a modern and efficient retail supermarket design," owner Roger Moser said in a news release.
The food bank agreed to buy the Moser’s building earlier this year. Renovations for the new Central Pantry location will begin after Moser’s moves.