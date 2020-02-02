The District’s Restaurant Week gives Columbia restaurants the opportunity to feature their unique dishes. A newer event, Drinks in The District, gives Columbia bartenders the same opportunity with drinks.
In its second year and fourth go-round, Drinks in The District will take place from Monday until next Sunday.
Throughout the week, 20 downtown restaurants and bars will provide cards with four stamp spaces, called “drink passports.” To participate, buy something from any of the locations, and bartenders will stamp the card. Each stamp serves as an entry to win a gift card to a downtown restaurant, The District executive director Nickie Davis said.
In order to be entered, stamped passports can be turned in to any of the 20 locations or The District offices by Feb. 14. Five winners will be selected Feb. 17.
Participating restaurants and bars are Addison’s, Broadway Brewery, DogMaster Distillery, El Oso Mexican Grill, Glenn’s Cafe, Nourish Café + Market, On the Rocks, Room 38, Shakespeare’s Pizza, Shortwave Coffee, The Social Room, Sycamore, Tellers, The Roof, The Quarry, Top Ten Wines, Twain: Missouri Taproom, 11Eleven, 44 Canteen and 9th Street Public House.
The event gives bartenders the opportunity to be creative, something that’s not always possible in a college town because people aren’t always ordering craft cocktails, Davis said.
Photos and descriptions of the drinks are posted to The District’s website. Some examples:
- Nourish Café + Market is offering a matcha cashew milk, made with house made cashew milk, matcha, maple syrup and vanilla.
- Tellers is offering the Applelomia, made with agave tequila, grapefruit and Crispin Cider.
- 44 Canteen is offering The Day-O!, made with stout-aged rum, black currant, lime and pineapple juice.
- 9th Street Public House is offering Poblano Escobar, made with roasted poblano peppers, tomatillos, garlic, white onion, fresh dill, cilantro, white pepper, salt, lime, spicy pickling brine and jalapeños.
The District debuted this event last year. However, this summer was the first time the event was a week long. Also, in the past, a fully stamped card was necessary to enter the gift card drawing instead of each stamp being an entry.
— Skyler Rossi
Patric Chocolate receives multiple Good Food Awards
Columbia company Patric Chocolate, known locally for its “bean-to-bar” craft chocolate, was honored at the 2020 Good Food Awards in San Francisco with three awards.
Patric won for its 67% Madagascar bar, 67% Piura Peru bar and Browned Butter Bar.
Patric Chocolate was formed in 2006 by Alan McClure, and the company won its first Good Food Award in 2011. According to their website, the Good Food Awards receive more than 2,000 entries each year in 17 total categories. In each category, three entries from each region of the country — North, South, East, West and Central — are chosen as winners after a blind tasting and a vetting process.
Patric Chocolate competes in the Chocolate category and has won 26 total Good Food Awards. According to McClure, this gives Patric Chocolate more prizes than any other company in any other category.
The impact of the awards on Patric Chocolate, according to McClure, has been positive.
“We always have an increase in business following the awards,” McClure said.
— Vivian Kolks
Supervising editor is Pete Bland.