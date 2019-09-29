Glenn’s Cafe did something a little different for Roots N Blues N BBQ this year.
Glenn’s had a full-service pop-up restaurant across from the Missouri Lottery Stage. People could make reservations for any day of the festival, and each reservation included one hour of seating and one barbecue platter. While Glenn’s has brought its food truck to the festival before, this was its first time bringing this style of dining.
This was also the first time Roots N Blues has had a full-service sit-down restaurant.
"It’s a way more common kind of approach on the West Coast," said Mark Kaman, development director for The Tiger Hotel, which is owned by the same company as Glenn’s. "I’ve traveled out there quite a bit, and there’s a lot of cool concepts that they do as far as pop-ups. It’s a bit of an ambitious concept, I think, for Columbia, just in the sense that it’s kind of new and innovative, so we wanted to bring it here and just see how it landed."
Each platter included two entrees, two sides and a "freshly baked southern style biscuit," according to the pop-up’s event page. The entree choices were smoked brisket, pulled pork, smoked turkey and jack fruit, and customers could select sides from elote off the cob (Mexican street corn), baked beans, cole slaw and hand-cut fries.
"We kind of designed the menu where it’s simple ingredients, fresh ingredients, so it’s pretty easy to make some great dishes," Kaman said.
Of course, barbecue was included on the menu because of the festival’s name. But barbecue has also become an important part of the restaurant’s options since it was added to the menu at least a year ago, and "it’s been a big hit," Kaman said. According to its website, the restaurant’s "roots are firmly in New Orleans, but Glenn’s menu is a little piece of Southern Americana wrapped up in a Midwest comfort food tradition."
"Glenn’s isn’t traditionally a barbecue restaurant, but it’s been known to have some of the better barbecue in town," Kaman said.
Kaman said all of the barbecue is slow smoked overnight, which gives it its "good smoked flavor."
Glenn’s is located at 29 S. Eighth St. It's is an independent restaurant, Kaman said, but is attached to the Tiger Hotel and is owned under the same company, Columbia Hospitality Management. The hotel has one restaurant inside it, which is Glenn’s, and four bars: The Industry, Vault, Twain and Glenn’s bar.
“We always joke actually that if it’s ever raining, the best place to go is the hotel, because you can go to a pub crawl and it’s all under the same roof,” Kaman said.
Each bar creates a different atmosphere for guests. The Industry is more of a "club party scene." Vault is located in the basement and has a "speakeasy, Gatsby kind of feel." Twain is a tap room with all Missouri local products, and Glenn’s bar focuses on wine, Kaman said.
For Glenn’s Cafe, which has been around since 1939, this is just the beginning of experimenting with different dining styles.
"Our goal is to take it all around the country and do everything from food truck type food and a sit-down to tasting menus that just pop up in different areas," Kaman said.
