In Goldie’s Bagels, family photos and cookbooks line the back wall. Showing the bar mitzvahs and bat mitzvahs of people in the community, these images, along with the handmade food, create a sense of home in the new deli.
Starting Friday, Goldie’s Bagels held a soft opening at its first permanent location on Ninth Street. The soft opening will last until it is able to hire a full staff and create a permanent menu, said co-owner Amanda Rainey. The deli previously ran as a pop-up business out of Pizza Tree. Co-owners Rainey and Sarah Medcalf announced their first brick-and-mortar location in September. The Ninth Street storefront was formerly Harold’s Doughnuts.
Bagels, cream cheese and challah were the star of Friday’s opening, according to an Instagram post from the deli.
It will also serve bagel sandwiches and pastries throughout the weekend.
By Friday afternoon, the deli was completely sold out. Rainey said it had made around 300 bagels. On Saturday, over 400 bagels were made and the bakery sold out by 11 in the morning. Rainey said the everything bagel is its most popular menu item so far.
“There was a line out the door and to the right for a couple hours,” the owner said.
Rainey and her head baker Jill Rostine are the deli’s primary full-time workers. The two of them will get the deli stocked and slowly start to hire new people in the coming weeks, Rainey said. They hope to have a permanent menu by the start of the spring semester but for now, they are taking it day by day.
“Between now and then, we’ll just have what we have. We have babka buns today, we’re not going to have babka buns tomorrow, and that’s okay,” Rainey said.
Both Rainey and Rostine are excited to see customers after being closed for four months. At their pop-up location in Pizza Tree, they could only wave to their customers through the walk-up window. But with their new bright space on Ninth Street, customers can now wander in and stay for a while to enjoy their handmade treats.
“It’s supposed to be like granny’s house here but a little hipper,” Rostine said. She said the food she makes has a sense of nostalgia. “People really connect food with memories.”
As a business on Ninth Street, Rainey said she wants to be “loud and proud” about her Jewish culture. The storefront gives her a space to display some of her pieces of Jewish culture.
Goldie’s Bagels will be closed Mondays and open every other day at 7 a.m.