Green Releaf Dispensary, a new cannabis store, opened downtown Friday.
As the first downtown dispensary, this opening serves to reach a market in need of cannabis, said assistant manager Achilles Kenney.
“This specific facility is in the middle of the district, so we’re hoping to capture a lot of medical patients that are nearby,” Kenney said. “When it comes to the placement of the hospital and all the jobs around us, hopefully we can capture most of the patients in this area.”
The Columbia store, located at 204 E. Broadway, is the fourth Green Releaf location to open in Missouri. It offers a variety of products, such as edibles, pre-rolls and other traditional THC and CBD products. People can purchase these items online or in store.
The store offers a daily discount of 5% to veterans, which goes up to 10% on Mondays. There’s also a 10% discount for senior citizens on Wednesdays. It hopes to add a discount for college students as well in the future.
“We’ve seen a few college students come in, and we’re hoping to get more turned onto this side of a more established market,” Kenney said. “As soon as we get the market stabilized at our location, we’re hoping to offer some discounts for (college kids,) too.”
This can be good news for college students looking for a dispensary.
“Even though I don’t use cannabis, I think this location would be good for those that do,” said Ariana Bailey, an MU student. “I know some people that could benefit from this, so I’ll definitely let them know.”
Green Releaf Dispensary is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.