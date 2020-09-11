Though Harold’s Doughnuts has held events in the evening before, it will hold its first-ever After Dark event at 6 p.m. Friday at its downtown location.
According to the business’s social media pages, customers can visit the store’s window to order the Lemon Cream Dream doughnut, which includes lemon cooler streusel and a drizzle of lemon glaze, or the French Silk Pie doughnut, which is topped with chocolate shortbread crumbles and ganache.
There will be 60 of each doughnut available, and the shop will stay open until they are sold out, pastry chef Melissa Poelling said. The shop will accept card payments but no cash.
This will be the shop’s first event since COVID-19 hit, she said. The After Dark event will be different from previous gingerbread house and doughnut bar events since customers will not build their own doughnuts. Also, doughnut choices are made by popular vote based on Facebook comments.
“After Dark will be completely composed because we want, for COVID reasons, to get people through the line and out. And we have a window, so we’ll be passing them through the window,” Poelling said. “And not to mention, from every aspect they are elevated from our regular doughnuts or from our other events.”
Poelling said she would like to hold this event on a regular basis and on multiple nights throughout the week.
“I think we’re going to sort of figure that out by popular demand," she said, "to sort of see what the vibe is like downtown, see what it’s like when everybody’s sort of back in action and see what it looks like during this crazy time of COVID.”.
The south location will also hold an event this weekend. The kolache brunch drop will be from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Poelling said. Three flavors will be available: traditional sausage gravy; bacon, egg and cheese with everything bagel seasoning on top; and pub cheese made from 44 Stone Public House’s pub cheese.
There will be 90 kolaches available across the three flavors, she said. Harold's has made kolaches before several times, moar recently for the True/False Film Fest in March.
Poelling said she also hopes to hold the Sunday brunch kolache event each week, but it will depend on what the turnout is this weekend.