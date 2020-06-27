Hy-Vee is recalling an additional 12 salads due to the potential for cyclospora contamination. The salads were distributed to its stores in Missouri, as well as the rest of its eight state region.
Customers who purchased any of these products should discard them or return them to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund, according to a Saturday Hy-Vee news release.
Hy-Vee's 12 oz. Bagged Garden Salad product was also recalled last week.
The potential for contamination was called to attention when Fresh Express, which manufactures the product, announced that the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded their investigation of an outbreak of cyclospora in the upper Midwest region of the U.S.
The list below outlines the 13 total recalled salads. No other Hy-Vee branded salads are affected by today’s recall, according to the news release.
- UPC: 0-07450-24669 HY-VEE SOUTHWEST CHOPPED SALAD KIT 13.4 OZ
- UPC: 0-07545-12053 HY-VEE SHREDDED ICEBERG 8 OZ
- UPC: 0-75450-12047 HY-VEE AMERICAN BLEND SALAD 12 OZ
- UPC: 0-75450-12048 HY-VEE ITALIAN BLEND SALAD 10 OZ
- UPC:0-75450-12051 HY-VEE COLESLAW MIX 16OZ
- UPC: 0-75450-12058 HY-VEE ROMAINE GARDEN SALAD 12 OZ
- UPC: 0-75450-24668 HY-VEE ASIAN CHOPPED SALAD KIT 13.7 OZ
- UPC: 0-75450-24670 HY-VEE SUNFLOWER CHOPPED SALAD KIT 13.2 OZ
- UPC:0-75450-24672 HY-VEE CHIPOTLE CHEDDAR CHOPPED KIT 11.4OZ
- UPC:0-75450-24674 HY-VEE GARDEN SALAD 12OZ
- UPC:0-75450-24715 HY-VEE AVOCADO RANCH CHOPPED KIT 12.8OZ
- UPC:0-75450-08530 HY-VEE VEGGIE DELUXE SALAD 12OZ
- UPC:0-75450-12046 HY-VEE GREENER SUPREME BLEND 12OZ
Besides Missouri, the products were distributed to Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin, according to the news release.
Cyclosporiasis symptoms begin an average of seven days after ingestion of cyclospora, the release said, and can persist for a month or more.
Symptoms may include watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, weight loss, cramping, bloating, increased gas, nausea, fatigue, vomiting, and low-grade fever. People who are in poor health may be at higher risk for more severe illness.
Hy-Vee has three locations in Columbia:
3100 West Broadway
405 E Nifong Blvd.
25 Conley Road
Questions can be directed to Hy-Vee Customer Care 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-772-4098.