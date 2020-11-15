JJ’s Cafe moved from its old location on Business Loop 70 West, which it occupied for 13 years, to a new space that’s twice the size at 1712 N. Providence Road.
The new address is the former location of Country Kitchen.
Owner Sara Paben has been looking for a bigger facility for the restaurant for about five years, she said. The new location has a bigger banquet area, parking lot and kitchen, which “allows us to accommodate our guests much better,” Paben said.
Other than COVID-19-related changes, including social distancing and mask wearing, everything else about JJ’s has stayed the same. The mom-and-pop shop is still serving its same menu, including its popular hand-breaded tenderloins, catfish and homemade meatloaf.
JJ’s has been in its new space since the beginning of October. Paben bought the building back in March, which was an uncertain time for businesses as the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“Honestly, I had no idea what we were gonna do if it didn’t work out,” Paben said. “It was one of those, ‘Well, I guess we’re gonna just hope that it goes OK and it’ll pay the bills, and go from there.’”
The move went well, Paben said, and she has had to put new staff members in place as new and familiar faces have kept employees busy.
“I can’t even tell you how blessed we’ve been for the turnout that we’ve had, if anything,” she said. “And then of course our regulars. Our customer base that was already with us prior to this has just been so amazing to say the least. It’s went really, really well.”
JJ’s is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Paben hopes to add evening hours eventually, but for now, she is focusing on upstaffing the cafe. When the hours are expanded, they will likely be on only Friday and Saturday.