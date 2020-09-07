What better way to learn how to make authentic German beer than by going to brewing school in Germany?
That’s what Steve Holle did before opening Kansas City Bier Company in 2014. Since then, the company has expanded its distribution throughout the entire state of Kansas and western Missouri, and it partnered with Nauser Beverage Company to add Columbia to the list beginning the week of Aug. 24.
The goal of the company “is to make authentic-tasting, German-style beer and serve it at the same level of freshness that you would get in Germany,” said Holle, the brewery’s founder and managing owner.
To make the beer authentic, KC Bier Co. imports all the malt and hops it uses in its beers from Germany, Holle said. The company also uses traditional processes to brew the beer, which Holle and the head brewer learned in brewing school. The beer is fresh because it is brewed locally.
KC Bier Co.’s four core brands are Dunkel, Hefeweizen, Helles Lager and Pure Pils. Holle described Dunkel, the company’s most popular beer, as a brown lager that’s “very approachable,” with low bitterness and a “clean, crisp malt character.”
These brands, along with seasonal beer, will be available throughout Columbia in six-packs of 12-ounce bottles and on draft, according to a news release. The seasonal beer out right now is called Festbier, which is an Oktoberfest beer. KC Bier Co. has four different seasonal beers that rotate each quarter, Holle said.
Specialty releases will also be available on draft, according to the news release.
Craft beer enthusiasts can expect to see KC Bier Co.’s brands on draft at Pappo’s Pizzeria & Pub, International Tap House and 1839 Taphouse, Holle said. Shiloh Bar & Grill also currently has one of its brands on draft, he said.
Holle said the traditional style of the beer is what makes it a unique addition to the craft beer market.
“We’re focusing on making a very niche style of beers, German-style beers, which not many breweries do,” he said. “And I think, the fact that we’re so focused on making certain styles, that we add to the diversity of the overall craft beer market when you put us alongside on a shelf with all of the other breweries that are doing different styles or different innovations in beer.”