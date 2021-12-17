After 12 years, Mexican restaurant La Siesta will close its downtown location Wednesday because of staffing issues.
La Siesta will continue to serve customers at its location on Rangeline Street.
Co-owner Francisco Guillen, who owns La Siesta with his brother, Benjamin Guillen, said the downtown location has been struggling to find employees who are willing to work for minimum wage. He decided not to renew the lease and instead focus on the north location.
Guillen said he believes the pandemic has affected La Siesta's ability to find new employees. The downtown location offered incentives such as sign-up bonuses at the beginning of the pandemic, but Guillen said many employees quit after receiving the incentive pay.
"Right now there are a lot of people who don't want to work for minimum wage even if they don't have any experience," Guillen said. "They're willing to train, but they still don't want to put in a lot of effort."
Guillen said he and his brother may open another restaurant downtown in the future.
"We may still have a comeback, but we don't know when and we don't know if it's going to be under the name of La Siesta," Guillen said. "We may have another family business but with a different name."
While customers can still visit La Siesta and order from its full menu at the north location, Guillen said he will miss his regular customers, primarily students, who frequented the downtown location. Guillen said he has even been invited to weddings for students who were customers at La Siesta's downtown location during their college years.
"Students come in as freshmen in their first year, and then we saw them for four continuous years," Guillen said. "We have some (regulars) that are now professionals and grad students, and they come back and they say hi ... That's definitely what we'll miss the most— the love the people have for the place."